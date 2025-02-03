A cheia que vem com as chuvas que caíram nos últimos dias atingiram casas no jardim Conceição em Santa Bárbara d’Oeste. Ainda não se sabe o que motivou a subida das águas.

 

Cheia atinge jardim Conceição

Garagem de casa atingida pela cheia. Esta fica na terceira rua acima do ribeirão dos Toledos