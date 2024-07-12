Séries e filmes mais vistos no Brasil este ano

Veja abaixo o ranking para filmes. Na 1a posição aparece “Poor Things” seguido por “Anatomia de Uma Queda” e “Assassinos da Lua das Flores”.

Sobre o resultado para séries de TV streaming: O mais visto no Brasil foi Fallout” seguido por “Shōgun” e “True Detective”.

The Streaming Charts page contains the complete ranking table updated in real-time, including all positions beyond the top 10.

