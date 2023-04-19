Hotéis assombrados e suas grandes “atrações”

Ballygally Castle, Irlanda do Norte

Construído em 1625, o Ballygally Castle é considerado um dos locais mais assustadores da Irlanda do Norte. Há quem diga que por lá rondam vários fantasmas, sendo a Lady Isobel Shaw a mais popular. Ela supostamente ‘gosta’ de bater na porta dos hóspedes do hotel.
Hotéis assombrados e suas grandes "atrações"

Hotel Chelsea, Estados Unidos

Várias celebridades já se hospedaram nesse hotel em Nova York. Contudo, há registros de mortes de famosos no estabelecimento. Foi no quarto número 100 que a namorada de Sid Vicious, o baixista dos S e x Pistols, foi encontrada esfaqueada.

Cidades mais rudes e ‘boazinhas’ do Brasil

Château de Brissac, França

É no Vale do Loire, região conhecida como o ‘Jardim da França’ ou ‘Berço da Língua Francesa’, que fica uma construção do século XI, que hoje em dia funciona como um hostel. Já teve gente que fez reserva por lá e falou que é possível esbarrar com um dos fantasmas que assombram o local.

Crescent Hotel & Spa, Arkansas, Estados Unidos

Situado na cidade de Eureka Springs, no Arkansas, esse hotel foi construído em 1886 para oferecer serviços de luxo para seus hóspedes, mas acabou por se tornar um dos estabelecimentos mais assombrados dos EUA. Há quem diga que vários espíritos rondam o local. Como ficou difícil fugir dessa fama, o hotel passou a organizar visitas guiadas assustadoras.
Siga o Novo Momento no Instagram @novomomento