Veja os 288 candidatos a vereador em Santa Bárbara

 

Nome Urna Coligação Totalização Partido
ADALTO FERRAZ SOLIDARIEDADE Concorrendo 77700
ADRIANO DENTISTA MDB Concorrendo 15321
ADRIANO PAPAN DO ESPORTE PRD Concorrendo 25100
AGOSTINHO CEARÁ DC Concorrendo 27533
AILSON MATTOS PRD Concorrendo 25555
ALAN TURCI UNIÃO Concorrendo 44321
ALAUDO FIDÉLIS REPUBLICANOS Concorrendo 10789
ALCEBIADES PINTINHO AGIR Concorrendo 36456
ALESSANDRO DE SOUZA MDB Concorrendo 15350
ALESSANDRO MIRANDA PSD Concorrendo 55007
ALEX DANTAS PL Concorrendo 22123
ALINE DO TRAILER DO BAIANO Federação PSDB CIDADANIA(PSDB/CIDADANIA) Concorrendo 45123
ALINE INÁCIO AVANTE Concorrendo 70935
ALMIR BATISTA AVANTE Concorrendo 70132
ALTAIR BASSETE Federação PSOL REDE(PSOL/REDE) Concorrendo 50550
AMARIO FRANÇA AGIR Concorrendo 36126
AMILTON FARIA SOLIDARIEDADE Concorrendo 77000
ANDERSON DA FLASH UNIÃO Concorrendo 44333
ANDRÉA DE PAULA Federação BRASIL DA ESPERANÇA – FE BRASIL(PT/PC do B/PV) Concorrendo 13199
ANDREIA SOUZA PODE Concorrendo 20222
ANGELA DO CCZ PRD Concorrendo 25195
ANGÉLICA PEREIRA AVANTE Concorrendo 70133
APARECIDO CARVALHO PL Concorrendo 22500
ARNALDO ALVES PRD Concorrendo 25300
BACHIN JÚNIOR MDB Concorrendo 15000
BÁRBARA RODRIGUEZ GANEM PODE Concorrendo 20010
BATORÉ AGIR Concorrendo 36333
BEBETO DO ROMANO SOLIDARIEDADE Concorrendo 77024
BEL NASCIMENTO PSD Concorrendo 55710
BENEDITO CADEIRANTE PSB Concorrendo 40333
BEYBÃO CABELEIREIRO SOLIDARIEDADE Concorrendo 77007
BIA VIEIRA AVANTE Concorrendo 70234
BODINHO UNIÃO Concorrendo 44789
BRICIELLI BOSQUE DAS ÁRVORES PSD Concorrendo 55100
BRUNA  COLETIVO URBANISTA Federação BRASIL DA ESPERANÇA – FE BRASIL(PT/PC do B/PV) Concorrendo 43123
BRUNO FELIPE PSD Concorrendo 55012
CABO DORIGON PODE Concorrendo 20555
CAMILA TRINCA Federação PSDB CIDADANIA(PSDB/CIDADANIA) Concorrendo 23123
CARECA DO ESPORTE PRD Concorrendo 25000
CARLINHOS BAD BOY PODE Concorrendo 20945
CARLINHOS SARTORE AGIR Concorrendo 36567
CARLINHOS ZACARIAS PL Concorrendo 22777
CARLOS FONTES UNIÃO Concorrendo 44600
CARLOS LIRA DC Concorrendo 27733
CARLOS RODRIGUES AVANTE Concorrendo 70500
CELIA REGINA FILHA DO PIAVINHA Federação PSDB CIDADANIA(PSDB/CIDADANIA) Concorrendo 23333
CELSO ÁVILA SOLIDARIEDADE Concorrendo 77100
CELSO DA BICICLETARIA PODE Concorrendo 20123
CHEGADO DO ESPETO Federação PSDB CIDADANIA(PSDB/CIDADANIA) Concorrendo 45024
CIDINHA COTRIM UNIÃO Concorrendo 44004
CIDO MOTORISTA Federação PSDB CIDADANIA(PSDB/CIDADANIA) Concorrendo 45789
CISSA MAFFI JD CAVALHEIRO PSD Concorrendo 55678
CLAUDEMIR TOZICA PMB Concorrendo 35200
CLAUDIA ARAÚJO DC Concorrendo 27220
CLAUDIO PERESSIM PMB Concorrendo 35456
CREMILDA PRAÇA PMB Concorrendo 35100
CRIDÃO DO ESPETO AGIR Concorrendo 36555
DANI ROQUE Federação PSDB CIDADANIA(PSDB/CIDADANIA) Concorrendo 45045
DÁRIA SOUZA REPUBLICANOS Concorrendo 10258
DARTANHAN DE CAMPOS PSD Concorrendo 55555
DEBORA FABIÃO PL Concorrendo 22999
DEIVID TOZINE DC Concorrendo 27555
DELEI FARIAS TIM MDB Concorrendo 15015
DIANA BÁRBARA REPUBLICANOS Concorrendo 10141
DIEGO APRIGIO PODE Concorrendo 20244
DIEGO DRINKS FESTAS Federação PSDB CIDADANIA(PSDB/CIDADANIA) Concorrendo 23023
DIGO DO RAP Federação PSDB CIDADANIA(PSDB/CIDADANIA) Concorrendo 23789
DINA PEREIRA PDT Concorrendo 12040
DINHO MOTOBOY AVANTE Concorrendo 70777
DIVA FERREIRA UNIÃO Concorrendo 44777
DJ POTI MDB Concorrendo 15200
DOGÃO AVANTE Concorrendo 70888
DOUTOR GUNHE PSB Concorrendo 40133
DR ABNADAR UNIÃO Concorrendo 44555
DR AMORIM REPUBLICANOS Concorrendo 10153
EDSON JERÔNIMO Federação BRASIL DA ESPERANÇA – FE BRASIL(PT/PC do B/PV) Concorrendo 13456
ELENA DO SARTORI MDB Concorrendo 15001
ELIAS LEITURISTA SOLIDARIEDADE Concorrendo 77777
EMERSON AGUIAR Federação BRASIL DA ESPERANÇA – FE BRASIL(PT/PC do B/PV) Concorrendo 13450
EMERSON ROSA DC Concorrendo 27222
ENDERSON TESOTO PMB Concorrendo 35331
ENOC COUTINHO PSD Concorrendo 55222
ERASMO FRANCISCO Federação PSDB CIDADANIA(PSDB/CIDADANIA) Concorrendo 45226
ERICA DA CAUSA ANIMAL PDT Concorrendo 12120
ESTHER MORAES Federação BRASIL DA ESPERANÇA – FE BRASIL(PT/PC do B/PV) Concorrendo 43456
EUGÊNIO DE BARROS PODE Concorrendo 20888
FABIO JR DC Concorrendo 27000
FÁBIO PESQUEIRO FM DC Concorrendo 27290
FAVARÃO CABELEIREIRO Federação BRASIL DA ESPERANÇA – FE BRASIL(PT/PC do B/PV) Concorrendo 13232
FELIPE CORÁ PL Concorrendo 22022
FÉLIX REPUBLICANOS Concorrendo 10100
FISIOTERAPEUTA RICARDO PSD Concorrendo 55999
FLÁVIA FERREIRA REPUBLICANOS Concorrendo 10333
FLÁVIA FERREIRA UNIÃO Concorrendo 44567
FLAVIO DI CAMARGO PSD Concorrendo 55777
FRANCIELLI BEZERRA Federação BRASIL DA ESPERANÇA – FE BRASIL(PT/PC do B/PV) Concorrendo 43210
GABI DUARTE PODE Concorrendo 20444
GAROTINHO Federação PSDB CIDADANIA(PSDB/CIDADANIA) Concorrendo 23230
GIGI CARVALHO MDB Concorrendo 15030
GILMARINHO Federação BRASIL DA ESPERANÇA – FE BRASIL(PT/PC do B/PV) Concorrendo 43043
GLAUCIA AMADIO PRD Concorrendo 25321
GLENDA CAROLINA SOLIDARIEDADE Concorrendo 77122
GLÓRIA MANTOAN SOLIDARIEDADE Concorrendo 77300
GOMES PESCADOR AVANTE Concorrendo 70100
GUSTAVO BAGNOLI PL Concorrendo 22222
GUSTAVO ENFERMEIRO AGIR Concorrendo 36111
HEVERTON GRIGOLI PODE Concorrendo 20019
HILQUIAS CABELEIREIRO PMB Concorrendo 35332
HONORATO UNIÃO Concorrendo 44000
ILA OLIVEIRA PL Concorrendo 22111
INDINHO DO POSTINHO Federação PSDB CIDADANIA(PSDB/CIDADANIA) Concorrendo 23192
ISAC MOTORISTA REPUBLICANOS Concorrendo 10127
JAQUE CAMARGO PSB Concorrendo 40400
JAQUE DA PADOCA PL Concorrendo 22024
JÉ MAIA DC Concorrendo 27123
JEAN FONTOURA DC Concorrendo 27577
JEOVÁ DEPÓSITO MIGRAÇÃO REPUBLICANOS Concorrendo 10222
JÉSSICA SANTOS SOMBRANCELHAS MDB Concorrendo 15123
JESUA SAVAZZI REPUBLICANOS Concorrendo 10012
JESUS VENDEDOR UNIÃO Concorrendo 44100
JOÃO LEOPOLDO PADOVEZE PL Concorrendo 22120
JOÃO MILLER Federação BRASIL DA ESPERANÇA – FE BRASIL(PT/PC do B/PV) Concorrendo 43013
JOÃOZINHO PL Concorrendo 22008
JOÃOZINHO DE ÌBEJÌ PDT Concorrendo 12127
JOÃOZINHO SANTA BÁRBARA Federação PSDB CIDADANIA(PSDB/CIDADANIA) Concorrendo 45000
JOAQUIM DA BARBEARIA PMB Concorrendo 35555
JOEL ALVES AGIR Concorrendo 36123
JOI FORNASARI DC Concorrendo 27333
JONATAH BONATTI AVANTE Concorrendo 70526
JONATAS CARVALHO AGIR Concorrendo 36999
JORGE FOGAÇA PODE Concorrendo 20999
JOSÉ AGRÍCOLA PL Concorrendo 22193
JOSÉ CARLOS Federação PSDB CIDADANIA(PSDB/CIDADANIA) Concorrendo 23666
JUCA BORTOLUCCI MDB Concorrendo 15500
JUCA DA LOCADORA AGIR Concorrendo 36000
JULIO NASCIMENTO DC Concorrendo 27100
JUNINHO SOCIETY PRD Concorrendo 25333
JUNIOR PEREIRA UNIÃO Concorrendo 44123
KAREN SILVA PSD Concorrendo 55180
KATIA FERRARI DO SOS ANIMAIS MDB Concorrendo 15222
KIFÚ PL Concorrendo 22333
KLEBER DA SOUZA LOCAÇÕES AVANTE Concorrendo 70222
LEANDRO BORGES AVANTE Concorrendo 70333
LEANDRO LEAL FOTÓGRAFO PRD Concorrendo 25777
LÉO DO BAR DAS ÁRVORES MDB Concorrendo 15007
LEONILDO ENFERMEIRO Federação PSDB CIDADANIA(PSDB/CIDADANIA) Concorrendo 45055
LIA DAS BALAS Federação PSDB CIDADANIA(PSDB/CIDADANIA) Concorrendo 45555
LIDIANE ROCHA PODE Concorrendo 20001
LILIANE DO POSTINHO Federação BRASIL DA ESPERANÇA – FE BRASIL(PT/PC do B/PV) Concorrendo 13330
LOCUTOR LÉO J SANTOS PMB Concorrendo 35250
LOURIVAL DO GÁS PMB Concorrendo 35123
LU LIMA PODE Concorrendo 20020
LU ROCHA PMB Concorrendo 35888
LUCCAS FREITAS MDB Concorrendo 15010
LUCELIA SANTOS PMB Concorrendo 35789
LUCIANA FISIOTERAPEUTA REPUBLICANOS Concorrendo 10888
LUCIO DONIZETE AGIR Concorrendo 36777
LUIS MARCENEIRO PSD Concorrendo 55123
LUIS MESSIAS Federação BRASIL DA ESPERANÇA – FE BRASIL(PT/PC do B/PV) Concorrendo 43000
LUIZ DA FARMÁCIA PODE Concorrendo 20100
LUIZ DA PADARIA SOLIDARIEDADE Concorrendo 77555
LUIZ DO POSTO UBER PRD Concorrendo 25888
MADÁ AGIR Concorrendo 36100
MAH ANGOLINI DC Concorrendo 27013
MARCÃO DO POVO PSB Concorrendo 40179
MARCELO COVOLAN DC Concorrendo 27010
MARCELO CURY REPUBLICANOS Concorrendo 10010
MARCELO SILVEIRA PRD Concorrendo 25034
MARCIA CREPALDI ENFERMEIRA Federação BRASIL DA ESPERANÇA – FE BRASIL(PT/PC do B/PV) Concorrendo 13000
MÁRCIA SILONI PMB Concorrendo 35035
MARCINHA DO PÉROLA AGIR Concorrendo 36500
MÁRCIO HIPÓLITO PMB Concorrendo 35321
MARCOS COSTA PMB Concorrendo 35022
MARI GÊMEAS UNIÃO Concorrendo 44345
MARIA DILVA SOLIDARIEDADE Concorrendo 77333
MARIA SANDRA AGIR Concorrendo 36600
MARLENE DA PENSÃO IRACEMA UNIÃO Concorrendo 44999
MARQUINHOS MATIAS AVANTE Concorrendo 70000
MARTA DO PET PRD Concorrendo 25789
MATEUS METALURGICO Federação BRASIL DA ESPERANÇA – FE BRASIL(PT/PC do B/PV) Concorrendo 13110
MAURA DC Concorrendo 27027
MAURÃO DO LAVA JATO MDB Concorrendo 15555
MAURICÉIA DA GUARDA PSD Concorrendo 55055
MELLO PSD Concorrendo 55190
MERCEDES DOS PERFUMES UNIÃO Concorrendo 44400
MICHELA SOUSA PSD Concorrendo 55005
MIGUEL PSB Concorrendo 40223
MIRANDA PODE Concorrendo 20777
MÍRIAN DA CONFECÇÃO PL Concorrendo 22232
MÔNICA DA VILA AGIR Concorrendo 36360
MONICA REGINA Federação PSOL REDE(PSOL/REDE) Concorrendo 50750
MORAIZINHO DE SANTA BÁRBARA PL Concorrendo 22122
NADDIR L AMANCIO IRMÃ CARIOCA PMB Concorrendo 35111
NATHAN SOLIDARIEDADE Concorrendo 77019
NAYANE DUARTE PRD Concorrendo 25775
NELSON VIEIRA PSD Concorrendo 55240
NICE GALANI PRD Concorrendo 25770
NILSON ARAÚJO PL Concorrendo 22001
NILSON PADEIRO MDB Concorrendo 15999
OBERDAN ALVES UNIÃO Concorrendo 44044
ODAIR PINTOR AVANTE Concorrendo 70205
OSCAR DA IMOBILIÁRIA Federação PSDB CIDADANIA(PSDB/CIDADANIA) Concorrendo 23777
PABLO BAHIA SOLIDARIEDADE Concorrendo 77177
PAGADOR DE PROMESSA Federação PSDB CIDADANIA(PSDB/CIDADANIA) Concorrendo 23555
PALOMO UNIÃO Concorrendo 44222
PASCOAL Federação BRASIL DA ESPERANÇA – FE BRASIL(PT/PC do B/PV) Concorrendo 13150
PASTOR ANTONIO PMB Concorrendo 35222
PASTOR DANIEL SILVA PMB Concorrendo 35678
PASTORA ANA MELO PSB Concorrendo 40555
PASTORA MARINA DC Concorrendo 27433
PASTORA SCHEILA PODE Concorrendo 20077
PASTORA SILVELENE PMB Concorrendo 35777
PAULA BARBOSA MDB Concorrendo 15444
PAULA RAMOS AGIR Concorrendo 36789
PAULINHO SOUZA AGIR Concorrendo 36444
PAULO ANDRÉ P A MDB Concorrendo 15800
PAULO MONARO PSD Concorrendo 55000
PIXILA DO ROMANO MDB Concorrendo 15333
PROF KIKO SOLIDARIEDADE Concorrendo 77123
PROFESSOR AILTON SOLIDARIEDADE Concorrendo 77888
PROFESSOR EDUARDO ÍNDIO DC Concorrendo 27888
PROFESSOR PAULO MDB Concorrendo 15777
PROFESSOR RODRIGO CRIVELARO Federação BRASIL DA ESPERANÇA – FE BRASIL(PT/PC do B/PV) Concorrendo 13013
PROFESSORA ANA JULIA PRD Concorrendo 25050
PROFESSORA EDNALVA Federação PSOL REDE(PSOL/REDE) Concorrendo 50050
PROFESSORA FERNANDA FELICIANO Federação BRASIL DA ESPERANÇA – FE BRASIL(PT/PC do B/PV) Concorrendo 13123
RACHEL MAGALHÃES PL Concorrendo 22345
RAFAEL GRANDÃO SOLIDARIEDADE Concorrendo 77985
RAFAEL RODRIGO PL Concorrendo 22007
RAFAEL STAUFAKER PDT Concorrendo 12123
RAFAEL VAGAS PRD Concorrendo 25019
RAIMUNDO ITABERABA AGIR Concorrendo 36655
REGI BORGES AGIR Concorrendo 36222
REGIANE SIMÕES REPUBLICANOS Concorrendo 10000
REINALDO CASIMIRO PODE Concorrendo 20000
RENATA OLIVEIRA PSD Concorrendo 55022
RENATO DA ENGENHARIA PODE Concorrendo 20333
RÔ DA LOJINHA Federação PSDB CIDADANIA(PSDB/CIDADANIA) Concorrendo 23444
ROBERTA AGIR Concorrendo 36400
ROBERTO MIAMOTO UNIÃO Concorrendo 44500
ROBISON Federação BRASIL DA ESPERANÇA – FE BRASIL(PT/PC do B/PV) Concorrendo 13500
ROBSON PEREIRA REPUBLICANOS Concorrendo 10013
RODRIGO DA COLETA AVANTE Concorrendo 70007
RODRIGO MARTIGNAGO DO RANCHO D PL Concorrendo 22000
ROGÉRIO DO MEIO AMBIENTE REPUBLICANOS Concorrendo 10777
ROGÉRIO DOS TRABALHADORES UNIÃO Concorrendo 44111
ROGÉRIO SÍNDICO SOLIDARIEDADE Concorrendo 77321
RONALDO DOS REIS PODE Concorrendo 20321
RONALDO SEVEN AVANTE Concorrendo 70077
RONY TAVARES REPUBLICANOS Concorrendo 10456
SANDRA DO MOLLON PDT Concorrendo 12777
SANDRA MÉDICI PDT Concorrendo 12333
SANDRINHA DO ESPETINHO AVANTE Concorrendo 70749
SARGENTO AMORIM REPUBLICANOS Concorrendo 10190
SATTI PRD Concorrendo 25700
SÉRGIO MENDES PMB Concorrendo 35220
SIDINEA DIAS REPUBLICANOS Concorrendo 10300
SIMONE BORRO PODE Concorrendo 20021
SIMONE COSTA PODE Concorrendo 20119
SIMONE VETERINÁRIA PL Concorrendo 22100
SOLANGE BARBAN DC Concorrendo 27528
SOLANGE COSTUREIRA SOLIDARIEDADE Concorrendo 77222
SONIA RICCI SOLIDARIEDADE Concorrendo 77200
SÔNIA SOARES PSD Concorrendo 55105
SOPHIA GUARNIERI PSD Concorrendo 55018
TAMARA LUANA UNIÃO Concorrendo 44888
TENENTE BERLANDA PRD Concorrendo 25190
TERESA ROCHA AVANTE Concorrendo 70070
THOMAS FISCHER DA CPFL AVANTE Concorrendo 70221
TIÃO DO POSTO PRD Concorrendo 25311
TIKINHO TK DC Concorrendo 27777
TONHÃO GARÇOM REPUBLICANOS Concorrendo 10700
TONY COSTA Federação PSDB CIDADANIA(PSDB/CIDADANIA) Concorrendo 45125
TUBARÃO DO SANTA RITA PSD Concorrendo 55545
URUGUAIO REPUBLICANOS Concorrendo 10522
VAGNER LUIS PMB Concorrendo 35376
VAL DO CONQUISTA MDB Concorrendo 15515
VALDEMAR PEIXOTO REPUBLICANOS Concorrendo 10123
VALDEVINA BENITES AVANTE Concorrendo 70111
VALMIR TEODORO GARÇOM AVANTE Concorrendo 70026
VILSON TIMPURIM SOLIDARIEDADE Concorrendo 77522
VINICIUS MIRANDA DC Concorrendo 27121
VITORIA CARDOSO DC Concorrendo 27019
WAGUINHO ARRUDA FORMIGÃO PL Concorrendo 22020
WESLEY MAIA PMB Concorrendo 35000
WILSON DA ENGENHARIA UNIÃO Concorrendo 44444
ZEZINHO CABELEIREIRO MDB Concorrendo 15040
ZORAIDE FRANÇA SOLIDARIEDADE Concorrendo 77189

 

Leia + sobre política regional

 

+ NOTÍCIAS NO GRUPO NOVOMOMENTO WHATSAPP