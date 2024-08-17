Veja os 288 candidatos a vereador em Santa Bárbara
|Nome Urna
|Coligação
|Totalização
|Partido
|ADALTO FERRAZ
|SOLIDARIEDADE
|Concorrendo
|77700
|ADRIANO DENTISTA
|MDB
|Concorrendo
|15321
|ADRIANO PAPAN DO ESPORTE
|PRD
|Concorrendo
|25100
|AGOSTINHO CEARÁ
|DC
|Concorrendo
|27533
|AILSON MATTOS
|PRD
|Concorrendo
|25555
|ALAN TURCI
|UNIÃO
|Concorrendo
|44321
|ALAUDO FIDÉLIS
|REPUBLICANOS
|Concorrendo
|10789
|ALCEBIADES PINTINHO
|AGIR
|Concorrendo
|36456
|ALESSANDRO DE SOUZA
|MDB
|Concorrendo
|15350
|ALESSANDRO MIRANDA
|PSD
|Concorrendo
|55007
|ALEX DANTAS
|PL
|Concorrendo
|22123
|ALINE DO TRAILER DO BAIANO
|Federação PSDB CIDADANIA(PSDB/CIDADANIA)
|Concorrendo
|45123
|ALINE INÁCIO
|AVANTE
|Concorrendo
|70935
|ALMIR BATISTA
|AVANTE
|Concorrendo
|70132
|ALTAIR BASSETE
|Federação PSOL REDE(PSOL/REDE)
|Concorrendo
|50550
|AMARIO FRANÇA
|AGIR
|Concorrendo
|36126
|AMILTON FARIA
|SOLIDARIEDADE
|Concorrendo
|77000
|ANDERSON DA FLASH
|UNIÃO
|Concorrendo
|44333
|ANDRÉA DE PAULA
|Federação BRASIL DA ESPERANÇA – FE BRASIL(PT/PC do B/PV)
|Concorrendo
|13199
|ANDREIA SOUZA
|PODE
|Concorrendo
|20222
|ANGELA DO CCZ
|PRD
|Concorrendo
|25195
|ANGÉLICA PEREIRA
|AVANTE
|Concorrendo
|70133
|APARECIDO CARVALHO
|PL
|Concorrendo
|22500
|ARNALDO ALVES
|PRD
|Concorrendo
|25300
|BACHIN JÚNIOR
|MDB
|Concorrendo
|15000
|BÁRBARA RODRIGUEZ GANEM
|PODE
|Concorrendo
|20010
|BATORÉ
|AGIR
|Concorrendo
|36333
|BEBETO DO ROMANO
|SOLIDARIEDADE
|Concorrendo
|77024
|BEL NASCIMENTO
|PSD
|Concorrendo
|55710
|BENEDITO CADEIRANTE
|PSB
|Concorrendo
|40333
|BEYBÃO CABELEIREIRO
|SOLIDARIEDADE
|Concorrendo
|77007
|BIA VIEIRA
|AVANTE
|Concorrendo
|70234
|BODINHO
|UNIÃO
|Concorrendo
|44789
|BRICIELLI BOSQUE DAS ÁRVORES
|PSD
|Concorrendo
|55100
|BRUNA COLETIVO URBANISTA
|Federação BRASIL DA ESPERANÇA – FE BRASIL(PT/PC do B/PV)
|Concorrendo
|43123
|BRUNO FELIPE
|PSD
|Concorrendo
|55012
|CABO DORIGON
|PODE
|Concorrendo
|20555
|CAMILA TRINCA
|Federação PSDB CIDADANIA(PSDB/CIDADANIA)
|Concorrendo
|23123
|CARECA DO ESPORTE
|PRD
|Concorrendo
|25000
|CARLINHOS BAD BOY
|PODE
|Concorrendo
|20945
|CARLINHOS SARTORE
|AGIR
|Concorrendo
|36567
|CARLINHOS ZACARIAS
|PL
|Concorrendo
|22777
|CARLOS FONTES
|UNIÃO
|Concorrendo
|44600
|CARLOS LIRA
|DC
|Concorrendo
|27733
|CARLOS RODRIGUES
|AVANTE
|Concorrendo
|70500
|CELIA REGINA FILHA DO PIAVINHA
|Federação PSDB CIDADANIA(PSDB/CIDADANIA)
|Concorrendo
|23333
|CELSO ÁVILA
|SOLIDARIEDADE
|Concorrendo
|77100
|CELSO DA BICICLETARIA
|PODE
|Concorrendo
|20123
|CHEGADO DO ESPETO
|Federação PSDB CIDADANIA(PSDB/CIDADANIA)
|Concorrendo
|45024
|CIDINHA COTRIM
|UNIÃO
|Concorrendo
|44004
|CIDO MOTORISTA
|Federação PSDB CIDADANIA(PSDB/CIDADANIA)
|Concorrendo
|45789
|CISSA MAFFI JD CAVALHEIRO
|PSD
|Concorrendo
|55678
|CLAUDEMIR TOZICA
|PMB
|Concorrendo
|35200
|CLAUDIA ARAÚJO
|DC
|Concorrendo
|27220
|CLAUDIO PERESSIM
|PMB
|Concorrendo
|35456
|CREMILDA PRAÇA
|PMB
|Concorrendo
|35100
|CRIDÃO DO ESPETO
|AGIR
|Concorrendo
|36555
|DANI ROQUE
|Federação PSDB CIDADANIA(PSDB/CIDADANIA)
|Concorrendo
|45045
|DÁRIA SOUZA
|REPUBLICANOS
|Concorrendo
|10258
|DARTANHAN DE CAMPOS
|PSD
|Concorrendo
|55555
|DEBORA FABIÃO
|PL
|Concorrendo
|22999
|DEIVID TOZINE
|DC
|Concorrendo
|27555
|DELEI FARIAS TIM
|MDB
|Concorrendo
|15015
|DIANA BÁRBARA
|REPUBLICANOS
|Concorrendo
|10141
|DIEGO APRIGIO
|PODE
|Concorrendo
|20244
|DIEGO DRINKS FESTAS
|Federação PSDB CIDADANIA(PSDB/CIDADANIA)
|Concorrendo
|23023
|DIGO DO RAP
|Federação PSDB CIDADANIA(PSDB/CIDADANIA)
|Concorrendo
|23789
|DINA PEREIRA
|PDT
|Concorrendo
|12040
|DINHO MOTOBOY
|AVANTE
|Concorrendo
|70777
|DIVA FERREIRA
|UNIÃO
|Concorrendo
|44777
|DJ POTI
|MDB
|Concorrendo
|15200
|DOGÃO
|AVANTE
|Concorrendo
|70888
|DOUTOR GUNHE
|PSB
|Concorrendo
|40133
|DR ABNADAR
|UNIÃO
|Concorrendo
|44555
|DR AMORIM
|REPUBLICANOS
|Concorrendo
|10153
|EDSON JERÔNIMO
|Federação BRASIL DA ESPERANÇA – FE BRASIL(PT/PC do B/PV)
|Concorrendo
|13456
|ELENA DO SARTORI
|MDB
|Concorrendo
|15001
|ELIAS LEITURISTA
|SOLIDARIEDADE
|Concorrendo
|77777
|EMERSON AGUIAR
|Federação BRASIL DA ESPERANÇA – FE BRASIL(PT/PC do B/PV)
|Concorrendo
|13450
|EMERSON ROSA
|DC
|Concorrendo
|27222
|ENDERSON TESOTO
|PMB
|Concorrendo
|35331
|ENOC COUTINHO
|PSD
|Concorrendo
|55222
|ERASMO FRANCISCO
|Federação PSDB CIDADANIA(PSDB/CIDADANIA)
|Concorrendo
|45226
|ERICA DA CAUSA ANIMAL
|PDT
|Concorrendo
|12120
|ESTHER MORAES
|Federação BRASIL DA ESPERANÇA – FE BRASIL(PT/PC do B/PV)
|Concorrendo
|43456
|EUGÊNIO DE BARROS
|PODE
|Concorrendo
|20888
|FABIO JR
|DC
|Concorrendo
|27000
|FÁBIO PESQUEIRO FM
|DC
|Concorrendo
|27290
|FAVARÃO CABELEIREIRO
|Federação BRASIL DA ESPERANÇA – FE BRASIL(PT/PC do B/PV)
|Concorrendo
|13232
|FELIPE CORÁ
|PL
|Concorrendo
|22022
|FÉLIX
|REPUBLICANOS
|Concorrendo
|10100
|FISIOTERAPEUTA RICARDO
|PSD
|Concorrendo
|55999
|FLÁVIA FERREIRA
|REPUBLICANOS
|Concorrendo
|10333
|FLÁVIA FERREIRA
|UNIÃO
|Concorrendo
|44567
|FLAVIO DI CAMARGO
|PSD
|Concorrendo
|55777
|FRANCIELLI BEZERRA
|Federação BRASIL DA ESPERANÇA – FE BRASIL(PT/PC do B/PV)
|Concorrendo
|43210
|GABI DUARTE
|PODE
|Concorrendo
|20444
|GAROTINHO
|Federação PSDB CIDADANIA(PSDB/CIDADANIA)
|Concorrendo
|23230
|GIGI CARVALHO
|MDB
|Concorrendo
|15030
|GILMARINHO
|Federação BRASIL DA ESPERANÇA – FE BRASIL(PT/PC do B/PV)
|Concorrendo
|43043
|GLAUCIA AMADIO
|PRD
|Concorrendo
|25321
|GLENDA CAROLINA
|SOLIDARIEDADE
|Concorrendo
|77122
|GLÓRIA MANTOAN
|SOLIDARIEDADE
|Concorrendo
|77300
|GOMES PESCADOR
|AVANTE
|Concorrendo
|70100
|GUSTAVO BAGNOLI
|PL
|Concorrendo
|22222
|GUSTAVO ENFERMEIRO
|AGIR
|Concorrendo
|36111
|HEVERTON GRIGOLI
|PODE
|Concorrendo
|20019
|HILQUIAS CABELEIREIRO
|PMB
|Concorrendo
|35332
|HONORATO
|UNIÃO
|Concorrendo
|44000
|ILA OLIVEIRA
|PL
|Concorrendo
|22111
|INDINHO DO POSTINHO
|Federação PSDB CIDADANIA(PSDB/CIDADANIA)
|Concorrendo
|23192
|ISAC MOTORISTA
|REPUBLICANOS
|Concorrendo
|10127
|JAQUE CAMARGO
|PSB
|Concorrendo
|40400
|JAQUE DA PADOCA
|PL
|Concorrendo
|22024
|JÉ MAIA
|DC
|Concorrendo
|27123
|JEAN FONTOURA
|DC
|Concorrendo
|27577
|JEOVÁ DEPÓSITO MIGRAÇÃO
|REPUBLICANOS
|Concorrendo
|10222
|JÉSSICA SANTOS SOMBRANCELHAS
|MDB
|Concorrendo
|15123
|JESUA SAVAZZI
|REPUBLICANOS
|Concorrendo
|10012
|JESUS VENDEDOR
|UNIÃO
|Concorrendo
|44100
|JOÃO LEOPOLDO PADOVEZE
|PL
|Concorrendo
|22120
|JOÃO MILLER
|Federação BRASIL DA ESPERANÇA – FE BRASIL(PT/PC do B/PV)
|Concorrendo
|43013
|JOÃOZINHO
|PL
|Concorrendo
|22008
|JOÃOZINHO DE ÌBEJÌ
|PDT
|Concorrendo
|12127
|JOÃOZINHO SANTA BÁRBARA
|Federação PSDB CIDADANIA(PSDB/CIDADANIA)
|Concorrendo
|45000
|JOAQUIM DA BARBEARIA
|PMB
|Concorrendo
|35555
|JOEL ALVES
|AGIR
|Concorrendo
|36123
|JOI FORNASARI
|DC
|Concorrendo
|27333
|JONATAH BONATTI
|AVANTE
|Concorrendo
|70526
|JONATAS CARVALHO
|AGIR
|Concorrendo
|36999
|JORGE FOGAÇA
|PODE
|Concorrendo
|20999
|JOSÉ AGRÍCOLA
|PL
|Concorrendo
|22193
|JOSÉ CARLOS
|Federação PSDB CIDADANIA(PSDB/CIDADANIA)
|Concorrendo
|23666
|JUCA BORTOLUCCI
|MDB
|Concorrendo
|15500
|JUCA DA LOCADORA
|AGIR
|Concorrendo
|36000
|JULIO NASCIMENTO
|DC
|Concorrendo
|27100
|JUNINHO SOCIETY
|PRD
|Concorrendo
|25333
|JUNIOR PEREIRA
|UNIÃO
|Concorrendo
|44123
|KAREN SILVA
|PSD
|Concorrendo
|55180
|KATIA FERRARI DO SOS ANIMAIS
|MDB
|Concorrendo
|15222
|KIFÚ
|PL
|Concorrendo
|22333
|KLEBER DA SOUZA LOCAÇÕES
|AVANTE
|Concorrendo
|70222
|LEANDRO BORGES
|AVANTE
|Concorrendo
|70333
|LEANDRO LEAL FOTÓGRAFO
|PRD
|Concorrendo
|25777
|LÉO DO BAR DAS ÁRVORES
|MDB
|Concorrendo
|15007
|LEONILDO ENFERMEIRO
|Federação PSDB CIDADANIA(PSDB/CIDADANIA)
|Concorrendo
|45055
|LIA DAS BALAS
|Federação PSDB CIDADANIA(PSDB/CIDADANIA)
|Concorrendo
|45555
|LIDIANE ROCHA
|PODE
|Concorrendo
|20001
|LILIANE DO POSTINHO
|Federação BRASIL DA ESPERANÇA – FE BRASIL(PT/PC do B/PV)
|Concorrendo
|13330
|LOCUTOR LÉO J SANTOS
|PMB
|Concorrendo
|35250
|LOURIVAL DO GÁS
|PMB
|Concorrendo
|35123
|LU LIMA
|PODE
|Concorrendo
|20020
|LU ROCHA
|PMB
|Concorrendo
|35888
|LUCCAS FREITAS
|MDB
|Concorrendo
|15010
|LUCELIA SANTOS
|PMB
|Concorrendo
|35789
|LUCIANA FISIOTERAPEUTA
|REPUBLICANOS
|Concorrendo
|10888
|LUCIO DONIZETE
|AGIR
|Concorrendo
|36777
|LUIS MARCENEIRO
|PSD
|Concorrendo
|55123
|LUIS MESSIAS
|Federação BRASIL DA ESPERANÇA – FE BRASIL(PT/PC do B/PV)
|Concorrendo
|43000
|LUIZ DA FARMÁCIA
|PODE
|Concorrendo
|20100
|LUIZ DA PADARIA
|SOLIDARIEDADE
|Concorrendo
|77555
|LUIZ DO POSTO UBER
|PRD
|Concorrendo
|25888
|MADÁ
|AGIR
|Concorrendo
|36100
|MAH ANGOLINI
|DC
|Concorrendo
|27013
|MARCÃO DO POVO
|PSB
|Concorrendo
|40179
|MARCELO COVOLAN
|DC
|Concorrendo
|27010
|MARCELO CURY
|REPUBLICANOS
|Concorrendo
|10010
|MARCELO SILVEIRA
|PRD
|Concorrendo
|25034
|MARCIA CREPALDI ENFERMEIRA
|Federação BRASIL DA ESPERANÇA – FE BRASIL(PT/PC do B/PV)
|Concorrendo
|13000
|MÁRCIA SILONI
|PMB
|Concorrendo
|35035
|MARCINHA DO PÉROLA
|AGIR
|Concorrendo
|36500
|MÁRCIO HIPÓLITO
|PMB
|Concorrendo
|35321
|MARCOS COSTA
|PMB
|Concorrendo
|35022
|MARI GÊMEAS
|UNIÃO
|Concorrendo
|44345
|MARIA DILVA
|SOLIDARIEDADE
|Concorrendo
|77333
|MARIA SANDRA
|AGIR
|Concorrendo
|36600
|MARLENE DA PENSÃO IRACEMA
|UNIÃO
|Concorrendo
|44999
|MARQUINHOS MATIAS
|AVANTE
|Concorrendo
|70000
|MARTA DO PET
|PRD
|Concorrendo
|25789
|MATEUS METALURGICO
|Federação BRASIL DA ESPERANÇA – FE BRASIL(PT/PC do B/PV)
|Concorrendo
|13110
|MAURA
|DC
|Concorrendo
|27027
|MAURÃO DO LAVA JATO
|MDB
|Concorrendo
|15555
|MAURICÉIA DA GUARDA
|PSD
|Concorrendo
|55055
|MELLO
|PSD
|Concorrendo
|55190
|MERCEDES DOS PERFUMES
|UNIÃO
|Concorrendo
|44400
|MICHELA SOUSA
|PSD
|Concorrendo
|55005
|MIGUEL
|PSB
|Concorrendo
|40223
|MIRANDA
|PODE
|Concorrendo
|20777
|MÍRIAN DA CONFECÇÃO
|PL
|Concorrendo
|22232
|MÔNICA DA VILA
|AGIR
|Concorrendo
|36360
|MONICA REGINA
|Federação PSOL REDE(PSOL/REDE)
|Concorrendo
|50750
|MORAIZINHO DE SANTA BÁRBARA
|PL
|Concorrendo
|22122
|NADDIR L AMANCIO IRMÃ CARIOCA
|PMB
|Concorrendo
|35111
|NATHAN
|SOLIDARIEDADE
|Concorrendo
|77019
|NAYANE DUARTE
|PRD
|Concorrendo
|25775
|NELSON VIEIRA
|PSD
|Concorrendo
|55240
|NICE GALANI
|PRD
|Concorrendo
|25770
|NILSON ARAÚJO
|PL
|Concorrendo
|22001
|NILSON PADEIRO
|MDB
|Concorrendo
|15999
|OBERDAN ALVES
|UNIÃO
|Concorrendo
|44044
|ODAIR PINTOR
|AVANTE
|Concorrendo
|70205
|OSCAR DA IMOBILIÁRIA
|Federação PSDB CIDADANIA(PSDB/CIDADANIA)
|Concorrendo
|23777
|PABLO BAHIA
|SOLIDARIEDADE
|Concorrendo
|77177
|PAGADOR DE PROMESSA
|Federação PSDB CIDADANIA(PSDB/CIDADANIA)
|Concorrendo
|23555
|PALOMO
|UNIÃO
|Concorrendo
|44222
|PASCOAL
|Federação BRASIL DA ESPERANÇA – FE BRASIL(PT/PC do B/PV)
|Concorrendo
|13150
|PASTOR ANTONIO
|PMB
|Concorrendo
|35222
|PASTOR DANIEL SILVA
|PMB
|Concorrendo
|35678
|PASTORA ANA MELO
|PSB
|Concorrendo
|40555
|PASTORA MARINA
|DC
|Concorrendo
|27433
|PASTORA SCHEILA
|PODE
|Concorrendo
|20077
|PASTORA SILVELENE
|PMB
|Concorrendo
|35777
|PAULA BARBOSA
|MDB
|Concorrendo
|15444
|PAULA RAMOS
|AGIR
|Concorrendo
|36789
|PAULINHO SOUZA
|AGIR
|Concorrendo
|36444
|PAULO ANDRÉ P A
|MDB
|Concorrendo
|15800
|PAULO MONARO
|PSD
|Concorrendo
|55000
|PIXILA DO ROMANO
|MDB
|Concorrendo
|15333
|PROF KIKO
|SOLIDARIEDADE
|Concorrendo
|77123
|PROFESSOR AILTON
|SOLIDARIEDADE
|Concorrendo
|77888
|PROFESSOR EDUARDO ÍNDIO
|DC
|Concorrendo
|27888
|PROFESSOR PAULO
|MDB
|Concorrendo
|15777
|PROFESSOR RODRIGO CRIVELARO
|Federação BRASIL DA ESPERANÇA – FE BRASIL(PT/PC do B/PV)
|Concorrendo
|13013
|PROFESSORA ANA JULIA
|PRD
|Concorrendo
|25050
|PROFESSORA EDNALVA
|Federação PSOL REDE(PSOL/REDE)
|Concorrendo
|50050
|PROFESSORA FERNANDA FELICIANO
|Federação BRASIL DA ESPERANÇA – FE BRASIL(PT/PC do B/PV)
|Concorrendo
|13123
|RACHEL MAGALHÃES
|PL
|Concorrendo
|22345
|RAFAEL GRANDÃO
|SOLIDARIEDADE
|Concorrendo
|77985
|RAFAEL RODRIGO
|PL
|Concorrendo
|22007
|RAFAEL STAUFAKER
|PDT
|Concorrendo
|12123
|RAFAEL VAGAS
|PRD
|Concorrendo
|25019
|RAIMUNDO ITABERABA
|AGIR
|Concorrendo
|36655
|REGI BORGES
|AGIR
|Concorrendo
|36222
|REGIANE SIMÕES
|REPUBLICANOS
|Concorrendo
|10000
|REINALDO CASIMIRO
|PODE
|Concorrendo
|20000
|RENATA OLIVEIRA
|PSD
|Concorrendo
|55022
|RENATO DA ENGENHARIA
|PODE
|Concorrendo
|20333
|RÔ DA LOJINHA
|Federação PSDB CIDADANIA(PSDB/CIDADANIA)
|Concorrendo
|23444
|ROBERTA
|AGIR
|Concorrendo
|36400
|ROBERTO MIAMOTO
|UNIÃO
|Concorrendo
|44500
|ROBISON
|Federação BRASIL DA ESPERANÇA – FE BRASIL(PT/PC do B/PV)
|Concorrendo
|13500
|ROBSON PEREIRA
|REPUBLICANOS
|Concorrendo
|10013
|RODRIGO DA COLETA
|AVANTE
|Concorrendo
|70007
|RODRIGO MARTIGNAGO DO RANCHO D
|PL
|Concorrendo
|22000
|ROGÉRIO DO MEIO AMBIENTE
|REPUBLICANOS
|Concorrendo
|10777
|ROGÉRIO DOS TRABALHADORES
|UNIÃO
|Concorrendo
|44111
|ROGÉRIO SÍNDICO
|SOLIDARIEDADE
|Concorrendo
|77321
|RONALDO DOS REIS
|PODE
|Concorrendo
|20321
|RONALDO SEVEN
|AVANTE
|Concorrendo
|70077
|RONY TAVARES
|REPUBLICANOS
|Concorrendo
|10456
|SANDRA DO MOLLON
|PDT
|Concorrendo
|12777
|SANDRA MÉDICI
|PDT
|Concorrendo
|12333
|SANDRINHA DO ESPETINHO
|AVANTE
|Concorrendo
|70749
|SARGENTO AMORIM
|REPUBLICANOS
|Concorrendo
|10190
|SATTI
|PRD
|Concorrendo
|25700
|SÉRGIO MENDES
|PMB
|Concorrendo
|35220
|SIDINEA DIAS
|REPUBLICANOS
|Concorrendo
|10300
|SIMONE BORRO
|PODE
|Concorrendo
|20021
|SIMONE COSTA
|PODE
|Concorrendo
|20119
|SIMONE VETERINÁRIA
|PL
|Concorrendo
|22100
|SOLANGE BARBAN
|DC
|Concorrendo
|27528
|SOLANGE COSTUREIRA
|SOLIDARIEDADE
|Concorrendo
|77222
|SONIA RICCI
|SOLIDARIEDADE
|Concorrendo
|77200
|SÔNIA SOARES
|PSD
|Concorrendo
|55105
|SOPHIA GUARNIERI
|PSD
|Concorrendo
|55018
|TAMARA LUANA
|UNIÃO
|Concorrendo
|44888
|TENENTE BERLANDA
|PRD
|Concorrendo
|25190
|TERESA ROCHA
|AVANTE
|Concorrendo
|70070
|THOMAS FISCHER DA CPFL
|AVANTE
|Concorrendo
|70221
|TIÃO DO POSTO
|PRD
|Concorrendo
|25311
|TIKINHO TK
|DC
|Concorrendo
|27777
|TONHÃO GARÇOM
|REPUBLICANOS
|Concorrendo
|10700
|TONY COSTA
|Federação PSDB CIDADANIA(PSDB/CIDADANIA)
|Concorrendo
|45125
|TUBARÃO DO SANTA RITA
|PSD
|Concorrendo
|55545
|URUGUAIO
|REPUBLICANOS
|Concorrendo
|10522
|VAGNER LUIS
|PMB
|Concorrendo
|35376
|VAL DO CONQUISTA
|MDB
|Concorrendo
|15515
|VALDEMAR PEIXOTO
|REPUBLICANOS
|Concorrendo
|10123
|VALDEVINA BENITES
|AVANTE
|Concorrendo
|70111
|VALMIR TEODORO GARÇOM
|AVANTE
|Concorrendo
|70026
|VILSON TIMPURIM
|SOLIDARIEDADE
|Concorrendo
|77522
|VINICIUS MIRANDA
|DC
|Concorrendo
|27121
|VITORIA CARDOSO
|DC
|Concorrendo
|27019
|WAGUINHO ARRUDA FORMIGÃO
|PL
|Concorrendo
|22020
|WESLEY MAIA
|PMB
|Concorrendo
|35000
|WILSON DA ENGENHARIA
|UNIÃO
|Concorrendo
|44444
|ZEZINHO CABELEIREIRO
|MDB
|Concorrendo
|15040
|ZORAIDE FRANÇA
|SOLIDARIEDADE
|Concorrendo
|77189
